Musician Performs His Own Rendition of the ‘Interstellar’ Soundtrack on a Gorgeous Church Pipe Organ

Music filmmaker Michael Bártek captured the wonderful sight of musician Antonino Buschiazzo performing his own haunting rendition of the Hans Zimmer soundtrack for the 2014 Christopher Nolan film Interstellar on a gorgeous pipe organ at Saint-Paul’s Church in Strasbourg, France.

Antonino Buschiazzo performs his own epic transcription from Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack for INTERSTELLAR on the great Walcker-organ at Saint-Paul’s church, Strasbourg, France

