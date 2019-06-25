Cross-Cultural Interpreter Explains Real-Time Translation In Detail Through a Conference Scenario

In a clarifying episode of the Wired series Masterminds, cross-cultural communication expert Barry Slaughter Olsen explains the real-time interpretation process. In order to go into great detail about the subject, Olsen uses a conference meeting scenario to focus on the difference between simultaneous and consecutive interpretation, the role of the interpreter, the behavior of the interpreter and the limits of an interpreter.

Barry goes behind the scenes of his vocation, breaking down the many real-life scenarios he faces on a day-to-day basis. From simultaneous and consecutive interpretation to chuchotage and décalage, take a peek behind what it really takes to be a professional interpreter.