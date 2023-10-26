An Online Museum of Pivotal Early Internet Artifacts

Neal Agarwal of Neal.fun created a fascinating online museum of early Internet Artifacts that documents the pivotal years of the development of the world wide web as we know it today. It starts out with the revolutionary ARPANET in 1977.

A map of ARPANET, the precursor to the internet, showing the 111 computer terminals connected to the network in 1977. ….By 1983, ARPANET had over 4,000 connected computers and a growing number of e-mail users. The ARPANET completion report concluded that “the full impact of the technical changes set in motion by this project may not be understood for many years.”

The archive concludes 30 years later in 2007 with the iconic announcement of the iPhone.

On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone as a “widescreen iPod,” a “revolutionary phone,” and a “breakthrough Internet communicator”. Although the crowd didn’t seem as excited about the internet communicator part, it ended up becoming by far the most revolutionary feature—the device would re-shape the internet

The museum is open! Come explore artifacts from the early internet



> https://t.co/3aP72ZK5Mm pic.twitter.com/be1NISvyGG — Neal Agarwal (@nealagarwal) October 25, 2023

via Andy Baio