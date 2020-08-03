Interactive Sound Object That Purrs, Meows and Hisses

In 2014 Emily Groves, Jakub Pollág and Paula Arntzen, and Jackie Ford, students at the Royal College of Art in London, created “Mew”, an interactive sound object covered with fur that responds when it is approached with purring, then when stroked with caterwauling meows and to roughness with hisses.

As you walk towards the curious and gawkish object, it begins to emit a soft purring sound. If you stroke the fur, it will emit distorted meow sounds that are manipulated by the direction your hand moves. Pushing on the object will also alter the sounds, but pressing too hard will make Mew hiss.

