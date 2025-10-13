Cat Returned to Shelter Twice Hugs Her New Humans To Reassure Herself That She’s Found a Loving Home

A very talkative cat named Bella Bellarda, who had been returned to the shelter twice, keeps hugging her newfound humans to seemingly reassure herself that she’s found an incredibly loving home with two best friends who are roommates. One is the “father”, the one who adopted her, and the other is the “godfather”, the one who moved in.

As soon as I get in and I drop my bag, she jumps to the kitchen counter, then hops on top of me or like climbs with the two paws. …she had been already adopted twice. He was the third one to adopt her was because Bella was a very nervous cat …but since she got here she has never left and there’s no plan on her leaving.

Bella is very intelligent and can respond to a variety of different languages.

Her dad speaks to her in French or a mix between like, she’s a polyglot. She understands English, Italian, French, Arabic, English, everything.

Bella is quite the long jumper and her humans are training her to break the Guinness World Record.

Current Record Holder: Waffle The Warrior Cat who jumped 213.36 cm (7feet) Bella’s jumps range between 240 cm – 260 cm! Waiting for our application to be process