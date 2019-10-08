Laughing Squid

Elaborate Handbags and Accessories Made to Look Like Pesky Insects and Other Unusual Creatures

Japanese artist Amanojaku to Hesomagari creates incredibly elaborate handbags and accessories that look like all sorts of pesky insects along with a whole host of unusual creatures that often go ignored in the world of fashion.

The artist previously studied cognitive neuropsychology at graduate school, so animal physiology became a fascination, as explained in an interview with Bored Panda.

There are so many unknown animals in the world. And there are many animals that are hated unfairly, too. Through my work, I am trying to show people how charming they are.


Centipedes

