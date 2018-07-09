A Hilarious Inflatable Pink Coffin Pool Float

A post shared by Andrew Greenbaum (@andrew_greenbum) on Jul 3, 2018 at 1:33pm PDT

Designer Andrew Greenbaum has created the Pom Pom Float, an inflatable pink lidded pool float that can double as a coffin for a stylish death at sea, should the need arise. The idea came to Greenbaum and friend Ian Felton several years ago, but the two men are now working to bring this idea into reality with an upcoming Kickstarter campaign to launch during the week of July 9, 2018.

Had the idea to start this project almost three years ago, with my guy Ian Felton. I found someone who could make me a sample recently and pulled the trigger. Super hilarious project. Truth be told thou, we about $15,000 short from being able to sell this to ya’ll

