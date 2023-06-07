Man Builds Indoor Pool So His Dog Can Swim in Winter

The loving human to Thor the Brown Boston built an indoor pool for his hydrophilic pup when the Canadian winters proved too cold to swim outdoors. The family noticed that Thor really loved being in the water despite the fact that dogs of his breed aren’t necessarily natural swimmers.

They started with a small outdoor pool which got larger and deeper over time. They found that Thor became lethargic during the winter months because he wasn’t able to swim. His loving humans remedied that when they converted their garage into an indoor pool area.

We started off with a little eight foot pool just got deeper and deeper and swam and it went from eight foot up to a 15 foot… during the winter months we do get snow. We converted the garage into a pool house so he could have his activities.

Both Thor and his humans enjoy a bit of wintertime splashing.

It’s gotten to the point now where he’ll get excited and barky trying to convince me to get in. It’s like, “come on dad get in”. I’ll make a splash and then he’ll make a double splash he brings the child in my heart out.

via Boing Boing