Reality Invades the Safety of Saturday Morning Cartoons in Moby’s ‘In This Cold Place’ Music Video

In the chilling music video for the haunting single “In This Cold Place” off of the debut album These Systems are Failing by Moby and The Void Pacific Choir, the childhood safety of Saturday morning cartoons is put at risk, as the problems of the real world invade and incorporate themselves into each channel. Like the video for “Are You Lost In The World Like Me”, the band turned to the very talented British illustrator Steve Cutts to provide the brilliant animation.

Working on ‘In This Cold Place’ and ‘Are You Lost In the World Like Me?’ with Steve Cutts has been a creative highlight for me. He’s such a great animator and activist, and I’m so happy he agreed to make these two videos.

Care Bear Wall

pinocchio nixon

Lies Truth


