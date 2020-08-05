Filmmaker Ponders Aloud What Kind of Film He Should Make in a Philosophically Meta Animated Short Film

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brazillian filmmaker Chico Jofilsan of 2 Many Hands created the beautifully illustrated animated short film “In My Particular Case”. The film features filmmaker who ponders aloud what kind of film he should make, setting the stage for a philosophically meta message about making decisions.

How to choose an idea among so many others? This seems to be an endless question. This short film by Chico Jofilsan is a parody of that particular moment that seems further from us every single day: the idea of the perfect idea. In a world in which focus no longer stands out dispersion occupies the foreground.

Here’s how the film was made.

via The Awesomer