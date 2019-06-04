Humorous Art Project Features Tempting Food That Can Only Be Accessed ‘In Case of Emergency’

Freelance digital designer Ben Fearnley has created a rather humorous art project featuring tempting treats that can only be accessed “in case of emergency”. Fearnley stated that he wanted to juxtapose humor with the normally serious nature of such a phrase.

‘In Case Of Emergency’ is a self-initiated art project re-inventing everyday emergency equipment and flipping the focus and design language to be based upon eating and drinking habits. With this project, I played on people’s cravings adding a humorous twist to what’s typically interpreted in a serious manner.

via Design You Trust