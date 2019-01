Swiss Filmmaker Fabio Friedli has created “In a Nutshell”, a truly remarkable stop motion animation of 3,000 images that seeks to capture the enormity of the world – its nature, its elements, its inventions and its concerns – all through a series of vignettes that address each cycle of life.

From a seed to war, from meat to love, from indifference to apocalypse. An attempt to capture the world in a nutshell.

via Vimeo Staff Picks