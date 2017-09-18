Hilarious Impressions of a T-Rex and a Velociraptor

Bilfinger Industrial Services HSE supervisor Graham Sims posted videos of scaffolder Jack Lewis doing hilarious and very accurate prehistoric impressions of a Tyrannosaurus rex and a Velociraptor in front of his entertained co-workers.
via reddit
