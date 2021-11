Finnish Performer Does Impressions of Forty Different Animal Sounds In Under Two Minutes

Rudi Rok, a Finnish comedian, beatboxer, and performer, showcased his talent for animal impressions by performing 40 different animal sounds in just under two minutes. This is a follow-up to Rok’s 2014 video for which he mimicked the sounds of 30 different animals in just 90 seconds.

Let’s do it one more time! This is my remake of the video I did in 2014 with some new sounds! :)

Here’s Rok’s video from 2014.