Dallas, Texas impressionist and musician Brian Hull had fun doing hilarious impressions of Chef Mickey, Pluto, Minnie, Donald Duck, and Goofy while eating breakfast at Disney World. Goofy loved it so much that he tried to take a selfie of himself with Brian.

Went to Chef Mickey’s while I was at Disney World, had a blast and found out Goofy is a big fan of my video! This one goes out to you, A- huck! Enjoy!