How Impossible Objects Create a False Impression of Believability Using Visual Illusions of the Familiar

In a rather dimensional episode of VSauce3, host Jake Roper explained the concept of impossible items, how these shapes create a visual illusion that form familiar shapes that put the mind at rest and explained the history of these items using the Penrose Steps (Impossible Stairs) and several works of M.C. Escher. To put a finer point on it, Roper also 3D printed out several impossible items; the Impossible Triangle, the Depth Triangle, Penrose Steps, and the Impossible Cube
impossible objects are shapes that form an inconsistent way, creating a visual illusion, something that deceives our mind by producing a false impression of reality.