Cole and Marmalade’s Human and the Kitten Lady Talk About the Importance of Fostering Kittens

Chris Poole, the beloved human of Cole and Marmalade, joined up with Hannah Shaw aka the The Kitten Lady to visit the Los Angeles SPCA at a time when they were receiving kittens into the facility to talk about the crucial importance of fostering kittens, particularly when they are young. The unfortunate fact, as heartbreakingly stated by an SPCA employee, many kittens make it in to the shelter, but they don’t necessarily make it out if they don’t have a foster home to care for them during this important developmental stage.

I don’t think – most people don’t know that a kitten like this is going to come into an animal shelter and not make it out. With so many animals in the shelter they’re introduced to so many diseases and they were just too young to fight off those diseases. …there’s more kittens always than there are foster parents unfortunately, so we’re constantly in need to get these little guys homes and they just stay for a few weeks and I think it’s really interesting because a lot of people are like well why can’t the shelter just save them? This is the shelter saving them.

If you’re in the Los Angeles area and would like to foster kittens, please reach out to the Los Angeles SPCA. To foster in other locations, contact the national SPCA, the Humane Society or a local organization. The Kitten Lady has a few recommendations.