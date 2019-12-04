An Interactive IMDb Top 100 Movies Bucket List Poster

Timothy and Aurélia Sanders of Curious Charts (previously) have partnered with IMDb to create a colorful, interactive poster made up of mini-posters for the Top 100 Movies Bucket List as ranked by the IMDb community. The poster also comes with a highlighting pen to rate the film after its been watched.

It was a designer’s dream: we designed 100 “mini posters” as a tribute to the movies. This is the only movie bucket list poster generated by fans – based on millions of IMDb user ratings.