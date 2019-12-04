Laughing Squid

An Interactive IMDb Top 100 Movies Bucket List Poster

IMDb Top 100 Movies Bucket List Poster

Timothy and Aurélia Sanders of Curious Charts (previously) have partnered with IMDb to create a colorful, interactive poster made up of mini-posters for the Top 100 Movies Bucket List as ranked by the IMDb community. The poster also comes with a highlighting pen to rate the film after its been watched.

It was a designer’s dream: we designed 100 “mini posters” as a tribute to the movies. This is the only movie bucket list poster generated by fans – based on millions of IMDb user ratings.

Curious Charts Commission Official IMDb Poster Goodfellas Green Mile

Top 100 Movies Curious Charts

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

