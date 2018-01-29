Bradford, UK film critic Ross Fearnley of The Unusual Suspect has created a wonderfully edited video of The Proclaimers classic song “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” being sung using clips from 127 movies. Here is the original song.
