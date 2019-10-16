Illustrated Minimalist Maps of Cities Around the World

Archie Archambault of Archie’s Press has created a streamlined series of illustrated maps representing cities from all over the world. While each map represents the highlights of the city in the most minimalist manner possible, the lines and circles capture what sets each metropolis apart from others.

Research indicates that GPS’s are hindering our ability to create mental maps of our surroundings. My maps aim to install a “Map from the Mind” for each city, simplifying structures and districts in the simplest terms. Humans have loved circles for millennia. Our eyes (circles!) love looking at them.

Archambault also offers minimalist illustrations of States, Anatomy, Outer Space, Zodiac and more.

via My Modern Met