Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Illustrated History of Solresol, A Language Completely Constructed Out of Seven Musical Notes

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a melodic episode of Things You Might Not Know, guest host 12tone explains via staff paper illustration, the history of Solresol, a language developed by violinist Jean-François Sudre in the 19th century that was completely constructed out of musical notes. The result was 3,000 words, each word having no more than four syllables. From there Sudre created subtexts and meaning with certain combinations of words.

…he turned to a system of musical notation known as solfège. This is that Do-Re-Mi stuff Julie Andrews was singing about. Well, almost: In The Sound Of Music, the notes are Do, Re, Mi, Fa, Sol, La, Ti, Do, which is the English method, but most other countries in Europe use “Si” instead…

At four syllables, he takes this concept to a whole new level, breaking all the words up into seven groups, called keys, based on their first syllable. The key of Do, for instance, is all about humanity,
including the body, mind, and spirit. The key of Re is for words about the household and family, Mi is for actions and flaws, Fa is for travel and war, Sol is for art and science, La is for industry, and Si is for government.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy