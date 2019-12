Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Grace Gogarty, aka Little Tunny, is a very clever illustrator, animal lover and former doggie daycare employee who created a hilariously honest guide to dog breeds according to size: Small, Medium and Large. Gogarty’s profiles of each breed capture the charming contradictions, the amusing physical characteristics, defining personalities and/or the innermost desires of the dogs.

via Sad and Useless