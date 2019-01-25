Laughing Squid

Illustrated Animals Lie Flat on the Floor With Clever Puns Describing Their Varying Moods

Artist Lim Hem Swee in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia has created “Moody Animals” a very clever series of illustrations that show different animals (both real and fictional) lying prostrate on the floor with very punny titles describing how they feel. Swee stated that he really enjoys making people smile with his art. Mission accomplished.

I would describe my work as simple and fun, but with a strong idea or message behind it. Life should be fun and humorous when possible and I hope that my illustrations generate a sense of joy and happiness. I would like to think that they inspire people in their everyday lives.

Prints of these charmingly satisfying animals and other designs are available through the ilovedoodle Etsy store.

