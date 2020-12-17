Mini IKEA Home Furnishings Made Out of Gingerbread

IKEA Canada has created a wonderful set of yummy miniature gingerbread furnishings just in time for the holiday season. This fragrant cookie set features a MALM bed frame with a LACK night table, a STRANDMOM easy chair with coordinating RENS rug and BILLY bookcase, and a JOCKMOKK dining table with matching chairs.

At IKEA, we believe every house deserves to feel like a home – even if it’s made of deliciously sweet gingerbread.

Each item can be made at home with the IKEA Gingerbread Höme kit, which contains limited edition cookie patterns. There are also downloadable instructions for 3D printing these patterns for the future.