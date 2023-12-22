Giant Iguana Acts Like a Dog and Sometimes Like a Cat

A gorgeous giant iguana named Rocket who lives in Houston, Texas with his devoted human Lee, seems to act more like a dog, although sometimes he also acts like a cat.

He has the clinginess of a dog. …He’ll follow you everywhere

According to Lee, Rocket likes walking on a leash and will sometimes even play with his canine sibling Coco. He is obsessed with the wolf on the bag of dog food, and will play in empty bags that are left out. He is also very food-motivated.

He’ll jump up on me while I’m working out, if I’m chilling watching TV, he’ll just find his way over. He has a big appetite. … he’ll get up up on the table where I put the groceries he’s like, ‘it’s all mine’.

While taking care of an iguana can be challenging, Lee says he feels that he and Rocket were made for each other.

I try to be everything that an iguana would look for in an owner. We both love music. We bob in rhythm, with the beat. That’s one of the things that we most connect with. It is a relationship made in heaven. I hope that we get a lot of more great moments like we have.