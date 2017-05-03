Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey Duel in a Thrilling Trailer for Stephen King’s The Dark Tower

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the first official trailer for The Dark Tower, an upcoming film directed by Nikolaj Arcel and based on Stephen King‘s series of best-selling novels of the same name. The thrilling trailer features Roland Deschain “The Gunslinger” (Idris Elba) taking on Walter Padick “The Man in Black” (Matthew McConaughey) and trying to keep evil from destroying our dimension and the dimension of Mid-World. and The Dark Tower is set to shoot its way into theaters on July 28th, 2017.

Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor) is an 11-year-old adventure seeker who discovers clues about another dimension called Mid-World. Upon following the mystery, he is spirited away to Mid-World where he encounters a Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), who is on a quest to reach the “Dark Tower” that resides in End-World and reach the nexus point between time and space that he hopes will save all existence from extinction. But with various monsters and a vicious sorcerer named Walter Padick (Matthew McConaughey) hot on their trail, the unlikely duo find that their quest may be difficult to complete.