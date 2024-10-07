Why Identical Twins Are Not Always Entirely Identical

Jaida Elcock of SciShow explained the various ways in which identical twins may not actually be entirely identical. In fact, there can be some very distinct differences between the two, including fingerprints, height and weight, food preferences and gut microbes, dominant hands, and even DNA. Elcock is very familiar with this subject as she is sister to identical twin brothers.

Of course, identical twins are similar in a lot of ways. I mean, starting out from the same zygote is going to produce two individuals who look a lot alike. But just because two people are identical twins does not mean they are the same person. And science supports that.