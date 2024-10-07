Why Identical Twins Are Not Always Entirely Identical

Jaida Elcock of SciShow explained the various ways in which identical twins may not actually be entirely identical. In fact, there can be some very distinct differences between the two, including fingerprints, height and weight, food preferences and gut microbes, dominant hands, and even DNA. Elcock is very familiar with this subject as she is sister to identical twin brothers.

Of course, identical twins  are similar in a lot of ways. I mean, starting out from the same zygote is going to produce two individuals who look a lot alike. But just because two people  are identical twins does not mean they are the same person.  And science supports that.

Identical Twins Not Identical
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

