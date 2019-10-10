Laughing Squid

Iconic Characters Sculpted Into Halloween Hay Bales

For the past ten years, Jean Marie Smith has created wonderful giant hay bale sculptures during the Halloween season for the Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen Kentucky, where she is artist-in-residence. For the 2019 Harvest Hay Village at the Preserve’s annual Haunted Hike, Smith looked to the classics as well popular culture for her designs.

Smith explains that she has a particular system for choosing characters.

After reviewing popular trends and interviewing friends and family, I finally settled on which characters I would use. My criteria include one book character, one iconic cartoon character, and something for all ages. Some of the bales are double-stacked, or placed on end or on sides, depending on the character to be sculpted. I so enjoy watching parents and children gather around the bales for photos as they create warm and lasting memories.

Where the Wild Things Are

Ugly Dog

