Nine Inch Ice Sample Makes Cartoon Laser Sounds When Dropped Down a 450′ Antarctic Glacier Hole

by on

A team of scientists made up of Ian Nesbitt, Austin Carter, John Andrew Higgins, Jenna Epifanio, and Peter Neff who are in Antarctica studying the effect of climate change, decided to record what happened when they dropped a nine inch glacier core sample down a 450 feet hole in the ice. What they captured were amusing cartoon lasers sounds that the sample made as it skidded back and forth as it made it all the way down to the bottom.


