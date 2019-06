Engineer James Cochrane, aka bd594, has remixed the Vanilla Ice classic “Ice Ice Baby” on vintage electronic equipment. The vocals were recreated using DECTalk, the same vocal synthesizer that Stephen Hawkings used in the 1980s.

