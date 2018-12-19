Laughing Squid

Photos of Ian McShane as Al Swearengen and Timothy Olyphant as Seth Bullock on Set of the ‘Deadwood’ Film

Entertainment Weekly has published photos of two of the main characters of the original Deadwood series showing how they look now from the set of the upcoming, long-awaited and frankly overdue Deadwood film. Ian McShane is returning to play the irascible Al Swearengen, while Timothy Olyphant will be reprising his role as temperamental lawman Seth Bullock.

Also returning to reprise their original roles will be Molly Parker as Alma Garret Ellsworth, Paula Malcomson as Trixie, John Hawkes as Sol Star, Anna Gunn as Martha Bullock, Dayton Callie as Charlie Utter, Brad Dourif as Doc Cochran, Robin Weigert as Calamity Jane, W. Earl Brown as Dan Dority, William Sanderson as E. B. Farnum, Kim Dickens as Joanie Stubbs and Gerald McRaney as George Hearst and Keone Young as Mr. Wu.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Deadwood film release date is sometime in 2019.

