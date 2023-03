Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with talented¬†vocalist Effie Passero to cover the iconic KISS song “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” in the distinctive style of an Ennio Morricone-inspired Spaghetti Western theme song. Passero’s bright red costume completed the look.

