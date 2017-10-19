Laughing Squid

A Father Deals With a Defiant Teenage Daughter in the Black and White Louis CK Film ‘I Love You Daddy’

In the entertaining trailer for the 1940s Hollywood themed, black and white Louis CK film entitled “I Love You Daddy“, a divorced television writer Glen Topher (Louis CK) looking for his next break unexpectedly plays host to his spoiled 17-year old daughter China (Chloë Grace Moretz). During her visit, China turns his life into utter chaos when she begins dating a legendary 68 year old producer (John Malkovich) who can give Topher his big break.

Conceived in the high style of 1940s Hollywood movies, with lustrous black and white 35mm photography and a soaring orchestral score, I LOVE YOU, DADDY blends a classic look with Louis C.K.’s raucous modern comic sensibility to tell the story of a flawed man’s struggle to connect with his daughter and get back on his feet as an artist.


