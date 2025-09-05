‘I Like Me’ – A Poignant Documentary About the Larger-Than-Life Personality of the Late Great John Candy

I Like Me is a poignant documentary on Prime Video about the late, great John Candy and his larger-than-life personality, his true Canadian sense of kindness that graced anyone who crossed his path, and his tragic end.

It’s the story of a son, husband, father, friend, and professional driven to bring joy to audiences and loved ones while battling personal ghosts and Hollywood pressures.

The documentary, which was directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, uses archival footage and interviews of Candy intertwined with those of people who worked with him and were closest to him.

This John Candy film documents his on- and off-camera existence, featuring never-before-seen home videos, intimate access to his family, and candid recollections from collaborators to paint a bigger picture of one of the brightest stars of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

I Like Me begins streaming on October 10, 2025, on Prime Video.

