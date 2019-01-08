New Hyundai ‘Walking Car’ Concept Emergency Vehicle Uses Articulating ‘Legs’ to Traverse Rough Terrain

Hyundai announced at CES, their unique concept for “Elevate”, a multi-terrain “walking car” emergency vehicle that is mounted upon fully articulating legs that can creep, crawl, climb, walk and even drive as a standard car. The different driving modes assist and conform to the specific need at hand, whether it’s negotiating treacherous terrain, traversing stairs, climbing walls or just getting into tight areas that no other vehicle can reach.

The need for efficient, rapid, resilient transportation for disaster assistance is what led Hyundai to develop the first-ever vehicle with moveable legs. Elevate is the first Ultimate Mobility Vehicle (UMV), blending technology found in electric cars and robots, which allows it to traverse terrain beyond the limitations of even the most capable off-road vehicle.