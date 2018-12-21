Laughing Squid

A Hyperrealistic Cake That Looks Exactly Like an Onion

Natalie Sideserf, the very talented cake artist and co-owner of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas explains in a helpful, step-by-step tutorial video, how to make a round cake that looks exactly like an onion. When the cake was cut, the crunchy layers of the onion cake became visible and fell off to the side, similar to that of a real onion.

