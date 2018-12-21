A Hyperrealistic Cake That Looks Exactly Like an Onion

Natalie Sideserf, the very talented cake artist and co-owner of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas explains in a helpful, step-by-step tutorial video, how to make a round cake that looks exactly like an onion. When the cake was cut, the crunchy layers of the onion cake became visible and fell off to the side, similar to that of a real onion.

? NEW VIDEO ALERT ? Who ever heard of an onion #CAKE!? Not us! So we made one ?? In our newest video, we walk through how we made one of our most realistic-looking cakes EVER: https://t.co/eo7fTPAJgB pic.twitter.com/g3iZbhmtis — Sideserf Cakes (@SideserfCakes) December 17, 2018

