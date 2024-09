Hygienic Husky Happily Raises Each Paw For His Human to Pretend to Apply Deodorant

A fascinated husky watched as his human applied deodorant as part of the morning routine. After the cap was replaced, the dog obligingly lifted each paw for his amused human to pretend to swipe the deodorizing stick.

