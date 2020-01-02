The Mesmerizing Formation of Hydrogen Bubbles Captured in Ultra Slow Motion

An ebullient episode of the Yan Liang series Envisioning Chemistry has captured in ultra slow motion, the mesmerizing formation of hydrogen bubbles, which arise from the combination of zinc and hydrochloric acid. Upon maturation, the bubbles become playful, insistent beings that appear to bounce off of one another with effervescent joy.

At normal speed, it is difficult to observe the rise, fusion, and rupture of the hydrogen bubbles, which are extremely fast. By slowing down 120 times, these processes become vivid and magical: some bubbles swallow others as they rise, some bubbles bounce off each other, and some bubbles jump up and down when they reach the liquid surface.