A musical husky named Cash sat alongside his human Megan Vaughan and added in his vociferous vocals while she was singing the famous Guns ‘N Roses song “Sweet Child O’ Mine”. Vaughan quite enjoyed singing a duet with her beloved dog and even asked viewers for requests.

Cash’s favorite thing is to sit on the steps with me and sing. What should we cover next?

Sometimes, however, Cash likes to upstage Vaughan a bit.