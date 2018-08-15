Laughing Squid

A Silly Husky Hilariously Pretends to Be a Revving Dirt Bike for His Motorcycle Riding Human

While visiting his parents, welder and motocross rider Greg Vannorden straddled his legs over a silly husky named Brodie and pretended to rev him up like a dirt bike. As if on cue, Brodie hilariously went along with the gag and provided the very accurate soundtrack as a motorcycle the moment Vannorden lovingly grabbed his ears. Vannorden says that this impression has been going on for years.

Brodie the husky used to follow me around on my motocross bike so I figured he picked this up from that so I tried to start him up one day and ever since then he does this impression.

