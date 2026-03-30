Devoted Husky Instantly Falls in Love With His Human’s New Baby Daughter

A rather chatty husky named Marble, who is so utterly devoted to his human Ian Flint that he says “I love you” to him every day, found an even greater capacity for caring when the Flints brought home their newborn daughter.

I think I’m his anchor, you know, and his his home base, so to speak. And, you know, now that that’s expanded with my wife and my daughter.

Flint said that Marble, with whom he has an intense connection, had always been a kind and thoughtful dog who would never hurt anyone or anything.

He understands me and I understand him. You know, he’s he’s a very smart dog and he’s a very sweet and understanding dog. I’ve never seen him act with a bad, you know, bad bone in his body ever. He gets in the middle of dog fights at the dog park when when one dog’s picking on another, he’ll break it up a little bit and go, “Hey, you that’s enough from you.

Now that the baby is a toddler, Flint finds himself the odd man out.

He always wants to be really, really close next to her, staring up at her when she was a newborn. She thinks his toys are her toys and he thinks her toys are his toys. Marble now has his two favorites, his mom and his sister. Our baby is in training to be a husky. …I’m the spare human now.

Marble and Baby