How You Can Tell That Huskies Are Raising Your Child

A mother in Utah amusingly listed the seven adorable signs showing how Atlas and Triton, the Huskies in her home, are raising her toddler daughter. This includes howling together, sitting for treats, playing fetch, a shared pack mentality, and their collective love for snow, to name a few.

..The benefit of raising children with animals is priceless. They often say that dogs make us better people and this is living proof.