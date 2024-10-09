The International Space Station Captures Terrifying Footage of Hurricane Milton Over the Gulf of Mexico

The International Space Station captured terrifying footage of Hurricane Milton from above on October 8, 2024, as it swirled menacingly over the Gulf of Mexico ,making its way to landfall near Tampa, Florida on October 10, 2024.

External cameras on the International Space Station captured new views of category 4 Hurricane Milton at 9:37 a.m. EDT October 8 as it churned across the Gulf of Mexico, headed for an expected landfall around Tampa, Florida in the early morning hours Oct. 10. As of 8 a.m. EDT on Oct. 8,