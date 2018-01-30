Musician Plays a Gorgeous Medieval Tune of His Own Composition on a Beautiful Hurdy-Gurdy

Musician and composer Andrey Vinogradov performed a gorgeously mournful original medieval tune on a beautiful hurdy-gurdy, which is also known as a wheel fiddle. The instrument is an unusual combination of strings and keys that are all played with the strategic turn of a crank. This original song is available through Vinogradov’s Bandcamp page. CDs are also available for purchase through Vinogradov’s Kunaki page.
Vinogradov also performed a beautiful multitrack original hurdy-gurdy song with the inclusion of a keyboard.
via reddit