Hungry Otters Chirp Loudly and Hop Around Like Kangaroos In Anticipation of a Yummy Meal

Hungry Otters Jumping

An absolutely adorable romp of hungry Asian small-clawed otters at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England stood at full attention when they saw their keeper come by. Knowing that he was there for a certain purpose, the excited little mammals began chirping and hopping up and down on their hind legs like kangaroos in anticipation of the yummy meal awaiting them.

