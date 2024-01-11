Kayaker Encounters a Humpback Whale With Her Tail Sticking Straight Up in the Air

Transparent kayaker Brodie Moss of YBS Youngbloods captured the remarkable sight of a humpback whale‘s tail sticking straight up into the air, perpendicular to the water, while her calf repeatedly circled around her. This is a phenomenon known as “tail sailing”, according to Whale Watch of Western Australia. This position allows the mother to keep cool while she’s nursing, among other benefits.

When a whale raises its wet fluke above the surface and allows the sea breeze to catch on the large surface area it works very similar to air-conditioning. ….A young calf will not be able to feed for long periods of time before they need to surface for air. A female whale who feeds her calf in this position can not only keep cool (and a close eye on her calf!) but her teats are closer to the surface this way which enables a young calf to feed and breathe easily.