This Ruby-throated hummingbird showed up at our feeder during a heavy summer rain. The window was open and I was very fortunate to witness it put on this amazing show before flying away.

Hummingbirds always seem to be in a frantic hurry , so when one stands still, it’s a quite an aberration. Luckily someone had a camera nearby to capture the beautiful image of a tiny, ruby-throated hummingbird relaxing for a moment on the feeder to truly enjoy a refreshing summer rain shower before flying away.

