Humanoid Figures Formed Out of Colorful Wire

Iranian artist Salman Koshroo creates brilliant, anthropomorphic, humanoid figures out of ENT electrical wire. Each starts off as a basic wireframe onto which Koshroo winds and weaves the more colorful ENT wire, determining whether the figure has short, curly hair, a sleek chignon, long straight hair that hangs everywhere or even no hair at all. No matter which hairstyle he chooses, Koshroo expertly employs color and shapes to mold personality and movement into each featureless piece, likening humans to machines and machines to humans.

Movement is an indication of the presence of a living entity. Robots and organic beings share a kind of will to move, whether through autonomy or automation. Machines can be aesthetic objects in themselves, precisely crafted and logically spectacular.