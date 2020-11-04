Human Persistently Tickles Squirrel to Make Him Laugh

A very silly human persistently tickled the fuzzy belly of a rescued baby pet squirrel named Rocky, just to hear the Sciurus youngster laugh out loud. Rocky didn’t mind it at all and even went back for more. According to his human, Rocky needs a lot of attention at this age.

Tickling & wrestling Rocky at 8 months old. He needs and LOVES alot of TLC.

The two so enjoyed it, that they went back to it the very next day.

Of course, in between the tickle sessions, Rocky was given a nice tomato upon which to chomp.