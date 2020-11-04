fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Human Persistently Tickles Squirrel to Make Him Laugh

by on

A very silly human persistently tickled the fuzzy belly of a rescued baby pet squirrel named Rocky, just to hear the Sciurus youngster laugh out loud. Rocky didn’t mind it at all and even went back for more. According to his human, Rocky needs a lot of attention at this age.

Tickling & wrestling Rocky at 8 months old. He needs and LOVES alot of TLC.

The two so enjoyed it, that they went back to it the very next day.

Of course, in between the tickle sessions, Rocky was given a nice tomato upon which to chomp.


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved