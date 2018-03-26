Human Images Created by a 3D Water Printer Actively Exercise in a Brilliant Ad for Active G Water

In the fascinating commercial for G Active electrolyte water by Gatorade, temporary three dimensional human forms made out of the product engage in a variety of implied gym exercises with splashy feet all created “in camera” without the help of CGI.

Director Cole Paviour, DP James Medcraft and SFX Supervisor Patrick Thursby graciously shared the process by which they created this brilliant commercial using a 3D water printer of their own design.

The first thing we had to do is figure out how we can actually make a 3D water character, suspend it in the air and freeze that and the technology doesn’t exist so we had to create that from scratch.