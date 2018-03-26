Laughing Squid

Human Images Created by a 3D Water Printer Actively Exercise in a Brilliant Ad for Active G Water

by at on

Gatorade G Active Commercial

In the fascinating commercial for G Active electrolyte water by Gatorade, temporary three dimensional human forms made out of the product engage in a variety of implied gym exercises with splashy feet all created “in camera” without the help of CGI.

G Active Running

Director Cole Paviour, DP James Medcraft and SFX Supervisor Patrick Thursby graciously shared the process by which they created this brilliant commercial using a 3D water printer of their own design.

The first thing we had to do is figure out how we can actually make a 3D water character, suspend it in the air and freeze that and the technology doesn’t exist so we had to create that from scratch.

3D Water Printer

via Fast Company

